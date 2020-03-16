×

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds
CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have announced that they’ve donated $1 million to two hunger relief organizations on the frontlines helping some of the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds wrote on his Twitter feed. “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org  and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” the “Deadpool” star also wrote. “Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

Feed America operates a network of food banks throughout the U.S. while Food Banks Canada does the same in Reynold’s native Canada.

“We are so grateful for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s extremely generous donation, and for all of the donations we’ve been receiving,” Dan Nisbet, vice president of Major Gifts at Feeding America, told Variety. “The Feeding America network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to aid and provide meal assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors — children, the elderly, families struggling with food insecurity and individuals facing job disruptions — throughout our nation during this unprecedented time. Generosity like theirs will make all the difference.”

Reynolds also wrote in his tweet, “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

The actor then jokingly prompted his 15.6 million followers to call Hugh Jackman but listing his phone number as “1-555-[sad face emoji]-Hugh.”

Other stars who have urged support on their social media platforms for Feeding America in the wake of the pandemic include Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Cumming, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Josh Gad and Nick Lachey.

“During this time, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable – children losing access to meals they rely on, friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families. Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica,” Affleck wrote on his Twitter feed.

In September, Lively and Reynolds donated $2 million to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

More Film

  • Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have announced that they’ve donated $1 million to two hunger relief organizations on the frontlines helping some of the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic. “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds wrote on his Twitter feed. “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org  and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.” [...]

  • Paramount Movie Theater Paramount Consent Decree

    Movie Theaters in These States Are Closed Due to Coronavirus

    Movie theaters in multiple states — Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington — have been ordered to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented move comes as theater chains — with the exception of Regal Cinemas — have tried to stay open while taking steps [...]

  • Thomas Schlamme DGA

    Directors Guild Says It's Fast-Tracking Residual Payments, Pushing for Legislative Relief

    Leaders of the Directors Guild of America have told the 18,000 DGA members that they are working on a variety of initiatives amid the coronavirus crisis, such as financial relief legislation and speeding up residual payments. “We will weather this storm together,” said president Thomas Schlamme and national executive director Russell Hollander in a message [...]

  • Wiltern Theatre coronavirus

    Hollywood in Crisis: Producers, Theater Workers, Crew Members Brace for Coronavirus Fallout

    Hollywood is grappling with a new reality. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, movie and television productions have shut down, theaters and cinemas have closed, and red carpet premieres and concerts have been canceled or pushed back indefinitely. These abrupt moves have resulted in layoffs and a lot of workers staring at an uncertain [...]

  • CarnivalRow_Ep108_D33_JT_0377.RAF

    As Hollywood Struggles, Legendary Entertainment's China Office Heads Back to Work

    As Hollywood scrambles to stay active while preventing the spread of coronavirus, one international studio is ready to send people back to work — in China. Legendary Entertainment has devised a rotation strategy that will allow its Beijing-based staff to return to work safely, insiders familiar with the company told Variety. Under the direction of [...]

  • Wanda Cinema Line

    China's Guangdong Province Earmarks $7 Million for Cinemas Hit by Coronavirus

    Guangdong province, China’s top movie-going region, announced Monday that it will allocate nearly $7 million in funding to support more than 1,000 cinemas there slammed by forced closures due to coronavirus. Though other local Chinese governments have acknowledged the need to step in and help the country’s suffering film industry, Guangdong is the first to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad