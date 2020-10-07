Ryan O’Nan, Kaiwi Lyman Join Joe Carnahan’s Thriller ‘Copshop’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Nan and Kaiwi Lyman have signed on to star opposite Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder in Joe Carnahan’s action/thriller “Copshop.”

The film is shooting in Georgia and New Mexico. Open Road Films is releasing the movie theatrically in the U.S. with STXinternational handling foreign distribution and releasing directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

The story is centered on a small-town police station that becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman, a smart rookie female cop and a double-crossing con man, who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run.

The project was unveiled in September. Kurt McLeod wrote the original screenplay based on a story by McLeod and Mark Williams. Carnahan penned the most recent draft.

Williams and Tai Duncan of Zero Gravity Management are producing alongside Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media, Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-Base Productions and Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films production banner. Executive producers are James Masciello, Matthew Sidari and Tom Ortenberg for Open Road Films.

Raven Capital Management, which acquired Open Road Films in 2018 and recently relaunched the theatrical film distributor with former head Ortenberg at the helm, developed “Copshop” in partnership with Sculptor and Zero Gravity, and is fully financing the film.

O’Nan has a series recurring role on USA’S “Queen of the South” and will soon be seen in Quibi’s “Swimming With Sharks.” He held recurring roles on both FX’s “Fargo” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.”

Lyman was most recently seen as a lead in the Catherine Hardwicke-directed Quibi series “Don’t Look Deeper” opposite Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. Prior to that, Lyman played a supporting role in STX’s “Den of Thieves” opposite Butler and as the lead opposite Bruce Dern in Netflix’s “American Violence.”

O’Nan is represented by Lasher Group Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Lyman is represented by Hyperion Talent Agency and Deanda Management.