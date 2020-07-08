‘Invisible Man’ Director Leigh Whannell in Talks for Ryan Gosling’s ‘Wolfman’

“The Invisible Man” director Leigh Whannell is in negotiations to helm Ryan Gosling’s “Wolfman” for Universal Pictures.

Whannell will also be writing the treatment for the film, based on an original idea of his own. Blumhouse, which teamed with Whannell on “The Invisible Man,” has come on board to produce “The Wolfman.”

Variety first reported on May 29 that Universal was pushing ahead with seeking directors for “Wolfman” as a starring vehicle for Gosling — and the next movie based on its catalog of iconic creatures, with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote for Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” writing the script based on an original pitch by Gosling.

Universal’s original “The Wolf Man” debuted in 1941 with Lon Chaney, Jr., in the title role. Universal had originally planned on creating an interconnected universe with its vast catalog of monster movies, but decided to move forward with filmmaker-driven projects based on the monsters’ legacies.

“The Invisible Man” grossed more than $124 million at the worldwide box office despite being most theaters closing a few weeks after the Elisabeth Moss starrer opened. Whannell has a first-look deal across film and television with Blumhouse, for projects he writes, directs or produces. He and Blumhouse have collaborated on seven projects, including the “Insidious” franchise.

Whannell is represented by CAA and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP. The news about Whannell was first reported by Deadline.