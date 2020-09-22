Ruth Bader Ginsburg Films ‘On the Basis of Sex,’ ‘RBG’ Getting Re-Released

Focus Feature and Magnolia Pictures have jointly announced that they will be re-releasing the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex” and the documentary “RBG” on Friday in theaters.

Both film companies will be donating their net proceeds from the films’ theatrical re-release to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation in support of their Women’s Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg back in 1972. The films will be available in approximately 1,000 theaters nationwide. Both films were originally released in 2018.

“On the Basis of Sex,” which was released by Focus Features and presented by Participant, chronicled Ginsburg’s early life in law school and her groundbreaking case Moritz v. IRS, the first case ever to rule that gender discrimination is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. Felicity Jones portrayed Ginsburg and Mimi Leder directed.

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary “RBG,” directed by award-winning filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen and released to theaters and on demand by Magnolia Pictures and Participant, chronicled the story of Ginsburg’s

rise to the nation’s highest court while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. RBG is executive produced by CNN Films and is a Storyville Films production. CNN is the North American broadcast distributor for the documentary.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice – a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply”

West and Cohen said, “From her Supreme Court chambers to her exercise room, what a privilege and a joy it was for us to train our cameras on RBG, and capture the story of this feisty, determined, brilliant woman who used her talents to make our world a better place.”

Ginsburg died Sept. 18 at the age of 87. Participant, a partner on both titles, will join the distributors on #ThankYouRuth, a social tribute campaign asking fans to share posts honoring the legacy of Justice Ginsburg.