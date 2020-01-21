×

Filmmakers, Subjects Behind Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc Cancel Interviews Ahead of Sundance Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Donnelly

Kirby Dick Amy Ziering
Documentary filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, along with their cast, have withdrawn from planned interviews set to promote their movie “On The Record” at the Sundance film festival this week.

A spokesperson for the film said the team would attend photo calls but no longer participate in print and broadcast interviews, including the press line at the film’s world premiere this Saturday at Park City’s MARC Theater. Subjects in the film include women who have accused hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Dick and Ziering had no immediate comment on the matter.  One individual close to the project said the decision was made to refocus attention to the film, and not the fallout from the departure of Oprah Winfrey as executive producer and Apple TV Plus as distributor — a creative divorce that was announced earlier this month and has plunged rollout plans into chaos.

Among the women in the cast is Drew Dixon, a music industry executive who is chief among Simmons’ accusers. In an initial statement, Winfrey said she unequivocally believed the women involved but felt the film was incomplete. Her decision blindsided Dick and Ziering, the pair said in a subsequent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Less than a week after her announcement, Winfrey told the New York Times that Simmons attempted to pressure her to pull her support from the project, which would have released under her overall content deal with Apple. Winfrey maintains he had nothing to do with her decision.

Dixon’s story is described as “haunting” and a “complex study of race, gender, and the shared feelings of helplessness and terror that come from abuse.” It grapples with the specific burden for women of color who break silences to take on mythic figures in numerous communities.

In response to Oprah’s withdrawal, Dixon said, “I feel like I’m experiencing a second crime. I am being silenced. The broader community is being intimidated. The most powerful black woman in the world is being intimidated.”

The film continues to seek domestic distribution.

