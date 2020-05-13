Russell Crowe to Star as Mobster in Thriller ‘American Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Crowe is set to star in Paramount’s thriller “American Son,” which is based on the critically acclaimed French film “A Prophet.”

Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu is on board to direct the film from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane. Neal H. Moritz is producing through his Original Film banner.

“American Son” centers around a man, who after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

The original pic, directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim), who’s sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mafia kingpin. “A Prophet” went on to win the grand prix at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the 2010 Oscars.

Originally set up at Sony Pictures, where it was retitled “American Son,” the film is now a major priority for Paramount.

Crowe’s next film, “Unhinged,” will mark the first movie to return to theaters since the pandemic. It debuts on July 1 with Solstice Studios distributing.

He was also recently seen in “True History of the Kelly Gang” and also appeared as Roger Ailes in the Showtime limited series “The Loudest Voice.” Crowe is repped by WME.