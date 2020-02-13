×

Rufus Sewell to Play Elvis Presley’s Father in Baz Luhrmann’s Musical Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rufus Sewell
CREDIT: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rufus Sewell will portray the reserved, soft-spoken Vernon Presley, the King of Rock and Roll’s father, in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” sources tell Variety.

The Warner Bros. film stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley’s manger, Colonel Tom Parker.

Luhrmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce. The movie revolves around the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history. The project marks Luhrmann’s first film since his 2013 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He most recently worked on the Netflix series “The Get Down.” Production is expected to start this spring.

Throughout his career, Presley talked about his devotion to his mother, Gladys, constantly calling her his number one girl. The close relationship is said to have continued when the musician’s career took off and during Gladys’ bout of depression due to his time away from home. Vernon Presley was a man who, though outwardly proud of his talented son, was said to be deeply insecure. Though tasked with the management of Elvis’ finances, he was unqualified for the job and plagued by a constant fear of returning to their earlier life of poverty.

Sewell most recently starred as Sid Luft alongside Renee Zellweger in “Judy,” and with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in “The Father.” He will next be seen as the lead in BBC1 and Amazon’s miniseries “The Pale Horse” on the heels of four seasons of the latter’s acclaimed “The Man in the High Castle.” He was also featured in Amazon’s second season of the award-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a role which garnered him a 2019 Emmy Award nomination for guest actor in a comedy series.

He is repped by CAA and Julian Belfrage Associates.

More Music

  • Rufus Sewell

    Rufus Sewell to Play Elvis Presley's Father in Baz Luhrmann's Musical Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rufus Sewell will portray the reserved, soft-spoken Vernon Presley, the King of Rock and Roll’s father, in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” sources tell Variety. The Warner Bros. film stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley’s manger, Colonel Tom Parker. Luhrmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce. The movie revolves around [...]

  • Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival,

    Yellowcard’s Copyright-Infringement Lawsuit Against Juice Wrld Delayed by Judge

    Yellowcard’s lawsuit against Juice Wrld, which alleges that the rapper’s song “Lucid Dreams” infringed on its 2006 song “Holly Wood Died,” has been stayed by United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall. According to Pitchfork, which cited legal documents, Marshall ordered a stay until a representative for Juice Wrld’s estate could be appointed. Yellowcard filed [...]

  • The Weeknd Drops Teaser for New

    The Weeknd Drops Teaser for New Album, ‘After Hours’ (Watch)

    The Weeknd on Thursday dropped a teaser for his next album, “After Hours,” which is “coming soon” via XO / Republic Records, according to the announcement. He had loosely titled the album “Chapter Six” in a social-media post from 2018, although that was apparently a placeholder title. The album was led by two singles, “Heartless,” [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Group Planning IPO Within Next Three Years

    Buried in Vivendi’s earnings report released today is the blockbuster news that its subsidiary Universal Music Group is planning an IPO within the next three years. Vivendi recently sold 10% of UMG to a consortium led by Tencent Holdings for $3.3  billion, a sum that values the company at a whopping $33 billion. “Vivendi is [...]

  • Omarion

    Omarion, Zeus Network Team to Release 'The Millennium Tour Live Concert Featuring B2K'

    Zeus has announced a partnership with singer-songwriter Omarion to release “The Millennium Tour Live Concert featuring B2K,” as well as other original and existing content for the network. Omarion, an actor and multi-platinum selling artist, was a key figure in the popularity of boy bands in the early 2000s as lead singer of the group [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad