Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan Among Activists Pledging Support for Russell Simmons Accusers

Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano and Idina Menzel are among dozens supporting those accusing Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the documentary “On the Record.”
The music mogul has denied the accusations. The film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25. The statement of support was organized by Equality Now, UltraViolet and V-Day.
“It takes great courage for any survivors of sexual assault to come forward, especially publicly,” the statement said. “We admire the bravery of all of the Russell Simmons’ survivors and the #silencebreakers who stepped up to share their story in the @OnTheRecordDoc. We are unequivocally united in supporting the survivors in the film and all survivors of Russell Simmons. We want them to know: We believe you. We hear you. You deserve to be seen. #MeToo”
Other signers include Alysia Reiner, Evan Rachel Wood, Frances Fisher, Gina Belafonte, Gloria Steinem, Marisa Tomei and Thandie Newton. More than three dozen organizations also endorsed the statement.
The documentary by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering has received widespread attention following the public withdrawal of executive producer Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV Plus as distributor.
Among the women in the cast is Drew Dixon, a music industry executive who is chief among Simmons’ accusers. In an initial statement, Winfrey said she unequivocally believed the women involved but felt the film was incomplete. Winfrey told the New York Times that Simmons attempted to pressure her to pull her support from the project, which would have released under her overall content deal with Apple. Winfrey maintains he had nothing to do with her decision.
