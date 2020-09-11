Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’ to Resume Filming After Coronavirus Interruption

Veteran Indian producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is set to restart shooting “Sitara” in November. After a brief schedule in Mumbai, the shoot was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, starring Sobhita Dhulipala (“Made in Heaven”) and Rajeev Siddhartha (“Four More Shorts Please”), is a love story between a fiercely independent, feisty, young interior designer and a young aspiring chef. They recognize the flaws in their relationship, but set out to redeem themselves and make it work.

“Sitara” is directed by Vandana Kataria (“Noblemen”) and written by Kataria, Sonia Bahl, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.

“ ‘Sitara’ is a story that has been very close to my heart,” said Kataria. “It is something that all modern-day families experience, but are reluctant to confront. Having a producer like Ronnie on board is just a perfect fit to say such stories. The pandemic did disrupt our schedule, but given the new normal, I am excited to get back on set and bring this story to life.”

The film will go directly to digital release. While no platform has yet been announced, RSVP’s previous straight-to-OTT efforts “Love Per Square Foot,” “Lust Stories” and “Raat Akeli Hai” have all debuted on Netflix.

Screwvala, who previously served as head of Disney India, produced “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” India’s highest grossing war film with $48 million. RSVP has another war film “Pippa,” starring Ishaan Khatter from Mira Nair’s Toronto-closer “A Suitable Boy,” in the works.

Screwvala said: “ ‘Sitara’ is a story about love, appreciation, acceptance, forgiveness and redemption. There can be no better woman than Vandana to direct this digital film for RSVP. Hoping to bring this story about a dysfunctional family to audiences early next year.”

“A film like ‘Sitara’ is a step taken with small feet towards a larger newness in Indian cinema,” said Dhulipala. “I’m truly glad to belong with it and now that we go back to shoot in November, we as a team are returning stronger in mind, body and spirit.”