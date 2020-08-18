Ron Meyer’s Alleged Affair With Actress Charlotte Kirk Led to His Resignation from NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer was involved in an affair with actress Charlotte Kirk that ultimately led to his ouster at the entertainment company on Tuesday, according to two individuals with knowledge of the situation. Meyer was forced out from his post after a 25-year run after failing to disclose that he had reached a private settlement with Kirk. According to a statement from Meyer that did not name Kirk as the woman involved in the affair, unidentified third parties had learned of the settlement and were extorting the executive for money.

The affair occurred eight years ago, the sources told Variety.

Kirk also had an extramarital affair with former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara in 2013 and 2014. The disclosure of intimate text message between Kirk and Tsujihara, as well as allegations that he had tried to use his position to get her roles in films and TV shows, prompted his resignation from the company in 2019.

In a statement, Meyer said that the affair with the unnamed woman was “very brief and consensual” and had occurred “many years ago.”

“I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me,” he added.

Kirk is a British-born actress whose credits include “Ocean’s 8,” “How to be Single,” and “Vice.”

In the Tsujihara situation, she told the Daily Mail that she did not leak the text messages and had urged the Hollywood Reporter not to run its story exposing the relationship. She also said that Tsujihara had not done anything inappropriate.

Kirk also briefly dated Australian billionaire James Packer before being introduced to Tsujihara in 2013.

Kirk’s attorney, Raymond Markovich, told Variety that he does not know Meyer.

“I’ve never done a settlement with Ron Meyer on anything,” Markovich said.

He did not respond when asked if Kirk had signed or engaged in a settlement.