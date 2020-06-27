Porn Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

Porn star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault as 25 new allegations of sexual misconduct have been reported.

The specific charges to which Jeremy pleaded not guilty included three counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual battery, three counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count of forcible oral copulation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities in Los Angeles County received 25 new complaints of sexual misconduct against Jeremy this week, 13 of which may have taken place in Southern California.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said in court on Friday that the new allegations range from acts of groping to sexual violence, adding that it’s “certainly possible” that they will result in new charges.

The eight charges stemmed from allegations that four women made about incidents occurring between 2014-2019. Three of the women accused Jeremy of sexually assaulting them at a West Hollywood bar, and one woman claimed Jeremy raped her at a home in West Hollywood.

If convicted, Jeremy, 67, could face up to 90 years in prison. After surrendering to authorities on Tuesday, he remains in jail in lieu of $6.6 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Times. His next appearance in court is due for late August.

In a statement to Rolling Stone in November 2017, Jeremy denied ever sexually assaulting anyone.

“These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse,” he said at the time. “I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this.”