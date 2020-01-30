×
Ron Howard to Direct Action Thriller ‘The Fixer’ for Paramount

Ron Howard
CREDIT: Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Having finished production on Netflix’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” Ron Howard is zeroing on a new directing gig as the “Beautiful Mind” director has come on to direct “The Fixer” for Paramount Pictures.

Howard’s production banner Imagine Entertainment will produce along with Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips’ Joint Effort shingle. Andrew Panay will also join as producer.

Based on the original pitch by Tyler Hisel, the film is based on the incredible true story of a disgraced FBI agent, who, at the height of the Cold War is tapped by the CIA to lead a ragtag team of CIA operatives and Chicago mobsters on an unlikely mission to try to assassinate Fidel Castro.

Hisel also penned the script and sources tell Variety the project is a top priority for the studio and is likely to be Howard’s next directing job.

Howard recently finished production on the adaptation of bestselling non-fiction book “Hillbilly Elegy,” the first feature film he has directed for Netflix. The film has an all-star cast that includes Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto and is considered one of the more anticipated releases from the streamer in 2020.

Prior to that production, Howard also helmed the doc “Pavarotti,” which earned him rave reviews as well as the “Star Wars” standalone “Solo.” Howard and Imagine are repped by CAA.

Hisel’s recent credits include writing several episodes for the USA drama “Treadstone.” He is repped by Insignia Entertainment.

As for Joint Effort, which is also repped by CAA, the production company recently earned an Oscar nomination for best picture for “Joker.”

