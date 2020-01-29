×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer and a Spy’ Leads Cesar Awards Nominations

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Playtime

Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” is leading the race for the Cesar Awards, France’s top film honors, with 12 nominations, followed by Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables.”

An Officer and a Spy” earned nominations for best film, director, actor (Jean Dujardin), cinematography, set design, costume and music, among others. Although he’s been at the heart of a backlash, Polanski also just won best director at the Lumieres Awards which are given by the foreign press based in Paris. “An Officer and a Spy” world premiered at the Venice Film Festival and won the Silver Lion.

“An Officer and a Spy” tells the true story of counter-espionage officer Georges Picquart, who defied orders and embarked on a compromising mission to clear the name of Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a promising French-Jewish officer who was unfairly accused of spying for Germany in the late 1890s. The movie sold more than 1.3 million admissions in France, becoming one of Polanski’s most successful film in the country, and has been sold to most major territories by Playtime.

“Les Miserables,” meanwhile, was nominated for 11 Cesar Awards, including best film, director, male newcomers (Alexis Manenti and Djebril Zonga), original screenplay, cinematography and music, among others. The movie just won a Goya award for best foreign-language film and three Lumieres Awards. The searing police violence drama opened in competition at Cannes and won the jury prize.

Popular on Variety

“Les Miserables” was inspired by the 2005 French riots and examines the tensions between neighborhood residents and police that helped inflame the rioting. It centers on three cops who find themselves overrun during the course of an arrest. The film is being handled by Amazon in the U.S. and was sold around the world by Wild Bunch International.

More to come.

More Film

  • Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer and a

    Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer and a Spy’ Leads Cesar Awards Nominations

    Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” is leading the race for the Cesar Awards, France’s top film honors, with 12 nominations, followed by Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables.” “An Officer and a Spy” earned nominations for best film, director, actor (Jean Dujardin), cinematography, set design, costume and music, among others. Although he’s been at [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival Unveils Main Competition

    Berlin Film Festival Unveils Main Competition Lineup (Live)

    The Berlin Film Festival is unveiling its main competition line-up this morning, alongside additional galas. The 70th edition of the festival marks the first for new artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariette Rissenbeek, who are set to discuss the anniversary edition of the fest. Last week, Berlin revealed that it will open with [...]

  • Amy Ryan appears in Lost Girls

    'Lost Girls': Film Review

    It’s exciting, and fascinating, to see a great director of documentaries try his or her hand at a dramatic feature, since in theory the essential skill set should all be there. The best documentarians possess an acute visual sense, and they are all, of course, potent storytellers. Yet for every attempt at this sort of [...]

  • "Jojo Rabbit" and "Schitts Creek" Win

    'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Masked Singer' and 'Maleficent' Win Top Honors at Costume Designers Guild Awards

    The Costume Designers Guild handed out its trophies for the 22nd annual CDG Awards with “Jojo Rabbit” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” receiving top honors among the costumers. In the TV category, the hit “The Masked Singer” and designer Marina Toybina beat out reigning designer Zaldy (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) for excellence in variety, reality-competition, live [...]

  • Weathering With You

    Japan Box Office Leaps to $2.4 Billion Record in 2019

    The Japanese box office leaped by 17% in 2019 to set a record $2.4 billion score, according to figures announced Tuesday by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan, locally known as Eirin. The previous high was the $2.2 billion recorded in 2016. The Makoto Shinkai animation “Weathering with You” was the highest earning film [...]

  • Lionsgate Developing 'Memetic' Apocalyptic Horror Movie

    Film News Roundup: Lionsgate Developing 'Memetic' Apocalyptic Horror Movie

    In today’s film news roundup, Lionsgate is developing graphic novel “Memetic” as a feature, the latest Laura Ziskin Prize is announced and Firelight Media creates a fund for nonfiction filmmakers of color at the mid-career mark. PROJECT LAUNCHES Lionsgate is in final negotiations for motion picture rights to the apocalyptic horror graphic novel “Memetic” for [...]

  • Sylvie's Love Review

    'Sylvie's Love': Film Review

    Sultry music swells as the camera swoons over a young couple in a tender nighttime embrace. The 1950s residential New York City street is carefully rain-slicked and lined with shiny classic cars: an obvious stage set. Gene Kelly might just have swung on that lamppost; Doris Day might lean out of an upstairs window to sigh [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad