Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer and a Spy’ Leads Cesar Awards Nominations

Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” is leading the race for the Cesar Awards, France’s top film honors, with 12 nominations, followed by Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables.”

“An Officer and a Spy” earned nominations for best film, director, actor (Jean Dujardin), cinematography, set design, costume and music, among others. Although he’s been at the heart of a backlash, Polanski also just won best director at the Lumieres Awards which are given by the foreign press based in Paris. “An Officer and a Spy” world premiered at the Venice Film Festival and won the Silver Lion.

“An Officer and a Spy” tells the true story of counter-espionage officer Georges Picquart, who defied orders and embarked on a compromising mission to clear the name of Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a promising French-Jewish officer who was unfairly accused of spying for Germany in the late 1890s. The movie sold more than 1.3 million admissions in France, becoming one of Polanski’s most successful film in the country, and has been sold to most major territories by Playtime.

“Les Miserables,” meanwhile, was nominated for 11 Cesar Awards, including best film, director, male newcomers (Alexis Manenti and Djebril Zonga), original screenplay, cinematography and music, among others. The movie just won a Goya award for best foreign-language film and three Lumieres Awards. The searing police violence drama opened in competition at Cannes and won the jury prize.

“Les Miserables” was inspired by the 2005 French riots and examines the tensions between neighborhood residents and police that helped inflame the rioting. It centers on three cops who find themselves overrun during the course of an arrest. The film is being handled by Amazon in the U.S. and was sold around the world by Wild Bunch International.

More to come.