L.A. Rom Com Fest 2020 Announces Dates, Submission Deadlines

Erin Nyren

Rom Com Fest 2020
The Los Angeles Rom Com Fest is returning for a second year and will be held from Thursday, June 25 – Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The festival is only growing after last year’s successful debut and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator Rachel Bloom as well as “Legally Blonde” and “10 Things I Hate About You” writer Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith have both been added to the festival’s advisory board.

“Our first year was a dream come true — for the fans, filmmakers and all those who love rom coms — we exceeded everyone’s expectations and we can’t wait to do it all again this summer,” festival founder and executive director Miraya Berke said in a statement.

The inaugural festival, in 2019, featured anniversary screenings of “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Never Been Kissed” as well as screenings of new romantic comedies, including Joseph Cross’ “Summer Nights.” The festival also includes special events and initiatives like rose and desserts paired with films, a sold out performance from the Mortified live comedy crew, a live read of the Rom Com Fest screenplay competition winner, and a live taping of WhoHaha’s “Dirty Girl” podcast.

Rom Com Con 2020

“With Rom Com Fest, I am looking to create more than a film festival, but an experience where the community of rom com lovers can connect and enjoy this beloved genre. I hope for the festival to be a space for filmmakers to share their work and connect with other like-minded people, and for fans to celebrate love and the positive feelings of joy”, Berke said.

The festival is now open for submissions for romantic comedy themed short films and features, with deadlines below. Filmmakers are encouraged to apply with their romantic comedy themed features and shorts through FilmFreeway. Reminder from the festival: all submitted movies or shorts must have a romantic comedy theme. Films can vary in length from two minutes to two hours. 

Jan 10, 2020: Submissions Open
February 14, 2020: Early Bird Deadline
March 10, 2020: Regular Deadline
March 30, 2020: Late Deadline
April 20, 2020: Extended Deadline
April 30, 2020: Notification Date

  • Rom Com Fest 2020

    L.A. Rom Com Fest 2020 Announces Dates, Submission Deadlines

