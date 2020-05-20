‘Rocky,’ ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Get Facebook Screenings in Weekly CAA Series

“Rocky” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” will get screen for free on Facebook to help launch the Creative Artists Agency’s new weekly livestream series.

“Screening Room With the Stars” will feature a livestream of a Hollywood blockbuster hosted by talent from the film every week.

The movies will livestream exclusively on Facebook every Thursday at 4 p.m. PT. Sylvester Stallone will host the “Rocky” screening to kick off the series, and fans will be able to engage with the star on Facebook throughout the livestream. Viewers can go to MGM Studios’ Facebook page to watch.

The second film will be the romantic comedy “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” hosted by Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated screenwriter Nia Vardalos, who stars as Toula in the film.

Each “Screening Room With the Stars” movie will benefit organizations aiding coronavirus relief around the country, including the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund. Viewers can contribute directly to these organizations using links in the livestream.

“We are grateful to the big-hearted clients and studios who have made these special experiences happen on Facebook,” said Richard Lovett, president of CAA. “We hope audiences have a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars.”