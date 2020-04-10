‘Robin Hood’ Animated Film Getting Disney Remake

Disney is in early development on a remake of its 1973 animated musical comedy “Robin Hood” for Disney Plus.

“Blindspotting” director Carlos Lopez Estrada is on board to helm the movie. Kari Granlund, who wrote the script for 2019’s Disney Plus reboot of “Lady and the Tramp,” is attached to pen the new “Robin Hood.” Justin Springer, whose Disney credits include “Dumbo” and “Tron: Legacy,” is producing the pic.

The new version is being developed with the animals in a CGI/live-action hybrid format, similar to Disney remakes of “The Jungle Book” and “Dumbo.” The deals for Estrada and Granlund were signed early last month prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1973 “Robin Hood” — produced and directed by Wolfgang Reitherman — was centered on the classic story of Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck, Maid Marian and the Sheriff of Nottingham. Hood, portrayed as a fox, led the fight against Prince John’s excessive taxation. Little John was depicted as a bear, Friar Tuck as a badger, Prince John as a lion, the sheriff of Nottingham as a wolf and Maid Marian as a vixen.

The movie’s song “Love” received an Oscar nomination for Floyd Huddleston and George Bruns, but lost to “The Way We Were.” “Robin Hood” earned $32 million at the box office on a $5 million budget.

Estrada directed “Summertime,” a drama about teen poets in Los Angeles. The film debuted at Sundance.

Estrada is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Granlund is repped by Verve and Industry Entertainment.