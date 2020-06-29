Film News in Brief: Robert De Niro’s ‘War With Grandpa’ Scheduled for September

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Robert De Niro’s ‘War With Grandpa’ Sets Opening

101 Studios announced it will domestically distribute Robert De Niro’s comedy “The War With Grandpa” on Sept. 18 in partnership with financier Brookdale Studios.

The film, directed by Tim Hill and produced by Marro Media Company, is based on the children’s fiction novel by Robert Kimmel Smith and centers on a boy being forced to give up his bedroom when his grandfather moves in. The boy, player by Oakes Fegley, schemes with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out, and the situation devolves into an all-out war

Marro Media Company financed the production, while Ingenious and Joe Gelchion of Tri-G provided additional financing and serve as the film’s executive producers.

Film Festival Celebrates Moms

The Center for Active Learning is launching its “Making Our Movies” Film Festival, dedicated to filmmakers who are mothers.

Submitted entries must be short-form content, up to 40 minutes long, created anytime after 2015 in one of the following categories: narrative, documentary, series, mom-themed content and social justice. The deadline for submission is July 17.

The 2020 Making Our Movies Film Festival (MOM Film Fest) will take place online with selected films shown Aug. 10 through Aug. 17.

Robin Thede, Jordan Peele Help Feed Healthcare Workers

Frontline Foods has teamed with creative leaders, including Robin Thede, Jordan Peele, Jonathan Kidd and Sonya Winton-Odamtten, to feed healthcare workers in underserved Black neighborhoods.

Frontline Foods has fed healthcare workers with the support of World Central Kitchen and Chef Jose Andrés. Donations go to restaurants, which then provide takeaway meals for delivery to local hospitals. in the past month, the organization has pivoted resources to support Black Lives Matter protests, Black-owned restaurants and local chapters of Black and youth-led organizations.

Kidd and Winton-Odamtten, co-executive producers of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” organized over 40 Black leaders in Hollywood to sponsor meals to healthcare workers in Black neighborhoods. Supporters included Ayanna Floyd, Anthony Sparks, JaSheika James and JaNeika James, Tracy Oliver and Maisha Closson.