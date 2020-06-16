Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac Join Cate Blanchett in ‘Armageddon Time’

Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway and Donald Sutherland are joining Cate Blanchett in the period drama “Armageddon Time.”

Wild Bunch International will introduce the film to buyers at this year’s virtual Cannes market and represent its international rights. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the movie, represents the film’s domestic distribution rights. Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance are co-representing the Chinese rights.

Variety first reported in May that Blanchett would star in “Armageddon Time.” James Gray is directing the pic, drawn from his own childhood memories. The coming-of-age story explores friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

RT Features is producing and re-teaming with Gray following their collaboration on the Brad Pitt sci-fier “Ad Astra.” RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira will produce, with RT’s Lourenço Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez executive producing.

De Niro and Hathaway previously worked together in the 2015 comedy “The Intern.”

De Niro, Sutherland, Hathaway, Blanchett, Gray and RT Features are represented by CAA. Hathaway is also represented by Management 360. Isaac is represented by WME and Inspire Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline.