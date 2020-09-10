‘Host’ Filmmaker Rob Savage Signs Three-Picture Deal With Blumhouse

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse has signed a three-picture deal with “Host” director Rob Savage, and will finance and partner with Savage to produce the films.

Savage will be collaborating with the same team behind “Host,” including producer Douglas Cox; the writing team of Jed Shepherd & Gemma Hurley; and editor Breanna Rangott.

“We’ve been tracking Rob’s work for some time now, and when I got a look at ‘Host,’ I saw the inventiveness in his work that Ryan Turek on the Blumhouse team had been championing,” Blum said. “We are looking forward to getting this partnership underway immediately.”

“Host,” a found-footage horror movie, centers on a group of friends who hold weekly Zoom calls in order to stay in touch during the pandemic and begin to experience unexplained horrors. Savage had complete creative control on his film, which was entirely conceived, shot and distributed in 12 weeks during the pandemic lockdown. “Host” has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Blumhouse on these movies,” Savage said. “Their status in the horror genre is unmatched, but I equally admire their filmmaker-led approach. They embody the independent filmmaking spirit with which we made ‘Host’ and I can’t wait to create some new nightmares with them.”

Blumhouse’s horror titles include the “Paranormal Activity,” “Insidious” and “The Purge” franchises, along with “Get Out,” “The Invisible Man,” “Split” and “Halloween.” Savage is represented by Independent Talent in the U.K., Exile, WME and Jackoway Austen.