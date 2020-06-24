‘The Lion King’ Director Rob Minkoff Boards ‘How Winston Delivered Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rob Minkoff, director of the original Disney animated classic “The Lion King,” as well as “Stuart Little,” “Stuart Little 2,” and “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” is attached to direct and co-produce an animated adaptation of beloved children’s book “How Winston Delivered Christmas.”

Written and illustrated by creator Alex T. Smith (“Claude”), “How Winston Delivered Christmas” follows a brave mouse who finds a letter that has been lost on its way to Father Christmas on Christmas Eve, so, with no time to lose, he sets out to deliver it himself in time for Christmas Day.

Kelebek Media (“Wissper”), an independent U.K. production house and global children’s media business focusing on high-end television and film production, has optioned the rights of the property from Macmillan Children’s Books, to develop as specials and series. Kelebek founder Deborah Thorpe will co-produce.

“We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to adapt and expand on this charming, beautifully illustrated story working alongside the incredibly talented Rob Minkoff with his globally impressive track record in leading projects which have created magic for generations of families,” Thorpe said. “In ‘How Winston Delivered Christmas,’ Alex has created a delightful feel-good book already loved by children around the world. We can’t wait to collaborate on this beautiful holiday tale together and are super excited that Macmillan Children’s Books announced today that Winston’s next adventure is already in the pipeline.”

“Alex has conjured a delightful cast of characters for this timeless, classic tale that’s brimming with Christmas magic and heartwarming adventure,” said Minkoff.

“Winston and his kindness and bravery mean so much to me and I have been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the book over the past few Christmases since it was published,” Smith added. “I am thrilled by this new opportunity and can’t wait for readers to see Winston come to life in this beautifully animated adventure.”

Since publication in 2018, the book has sold some 72,000 copies worldwide and has been translated into several languages.