‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Star Rick Moranis Punched in Unprovoked Attack

“Ghostbusters” star Rick Moranis has been the victim of an unprovoked attack by an unidentified assailant on a New York City sidewalk.

The actor “is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” his rep told Variety.

Footage released on Friday by the New York Police Department shows the 67-year-old being knocked to the ground after being punched in the head by an unknown assailant early Thursday morning while walking near his apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The attacker was wearing a black “I Love NY” hoodie.

“The unidentified male then fled northbound on foot,” the NYPD said. “The victim suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip and traveled by private means to an area hospital for evaluation, before reporting the incident to police at the 20th Precinct.”

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZvSUPjtVdp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2020

Moranis, a native of Canada, is best known for his role as Louis Tully in the 1984 hit “Ghostbusters,” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and sequels “Honey, I Blew up the Kid” and “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” He recently signed on for a Disney Plus sequel to the franchise, alongside Josh Gad, and appeared in an ad for fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds’ phone company Mint Mobile.

His other credits include the 1987 Mel Brooks spoof “Spaceballs” as Dark Helmet, as well as “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Strange Brew,” “The Flintstones,” “My Blue Heaven,” “Parenthood” and the third season of “Second City Television.” He has been mostly absent from the big screen after focusing his time on being a single father after the death of his first wife. In 2006 he was nominated for the best comedy album Grammy for “The Agoraphobic Cowboy.”