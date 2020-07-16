Richard Linklater’s Animated ‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Movie Heads to Netflix

Netflix nabbed Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10½,” an animated film set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

The project, announced Thursday, coincides with the 51st anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11.

“Apollo 10 1/2” is inspired by Linklater’s childhood in Houston. Linklater directed from his own script, which attempts to interweave the astronaut and mission control view along with an excited child’s perspective, living near NASA, but mostly watching it on television. The film centers around a kid’s fantasy about being plucked from his average life in suburbia to secretly train for a covert mission to the moon. The cast includes Jack Black, Zachary Levi and Glen Powell.

“It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level – I was there, going into 3rd grade,” Linklater said in a statement. “Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It’s been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live action shoot to help bring this story to life. “

The movie combines live-action and computer and hand-drawn animation. Linklater used a similar approach in his 2001 movie “Waking Life,” which was shot using digital video of live actors and then rotoscoped with artists drawing over each frame with computers.

Linklater’s Detour FilmProductions and Submarine are producing “Apollo 10½.” Producers are Tommy Pallotta, Mike Blizzard and Submarine’s Femke Wolting and Bruno Felix.

Linklater was nominated for five Academy Awards for producing, directing and writing the screenplay for the coming of age drama “Boyhood” and the screenplays for “Before Midnight” and “Before Sunset.” His directing credits include “Dazed and Confused,” “School of Rock,” “Last Flag Flying,” “Everybody Wants Some !!” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Netflix.