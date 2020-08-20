Renée Watson’s ‘Piecing Me Together’ Novel Lands Film Adaptation at Warner Horizon (EXCLUSIVE)

Author Renée Watson’s award-winning book “Piecing Me Together” has been optioned for a film adaptation.

Variety has learned that Warner Horizon is set to adapt the New York Times-bestselling novel. Watson will serve as a consultant on the project, which is in the early stages of development.

“Piecing Me Together” centers on Jade, a 16-year-old Black girl who attends a mostly white private school on a scholarship. The young adult novel — which explores themes of race, privilege, friendships, identity and other issues facing young women — follows Jade as she strives to escape her low-income neighborhood and achieve success.

The novel was published in 2017 by Bloomsbury Children’s Books, debuting in the top 10 on the New York Times Young Adult Hardcover list. The following year, the novel was awarded the John Newbery honor, and Watson received the Coretta Scott King Author Award.

Watson’s other work, which often spotlights the stories of Black women, includes YA novels “This Side of Home” and “Watch Us Rise.” Watson also wrote the picture books “A Place Where Hurricanes Happen” and “Harlem’s Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills,” which earned the author an NAACP Image Award nomination for children’s literature.

Waston also created the one-woman show, “Roses are Red Women are Blue,” which debuted at New York City’s Lincoln Center as part of a showcase for emerging artists. Watson’s most recent book, “Ways to Make Sunshine,” the first novel of the “Ryan Hart” series, was published in April.

Watson is represented by UTA and Rosemary Stimola of Stimola Literary Studio.