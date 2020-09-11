Regina King Joins Idris Elba-Jonathan Majors Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler have joined Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall.”

Producers are Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts. He previously collaborated with Jay-Z on “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack and will re-team with Jay-Z to write and produce original music for “The Harder They Fall.”

Samuel and Boaz Yakin are the screenwriters. Majors is portraying the outlaw Nat Love, who discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Elba), is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Elba and Major were first attached to the project late last year.

King won the Academy Award for supporting actress last year for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She made her feature film directorial debut with “One Night in Miami,” which held its world premiere on Sept. 7 at the Venice Film Festival. It’s a fictionalized story about Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke gathering to celebrate Ali’s surprise title win over Sonny Liston.

Beetz is best known for her work as Vanessa Keefer in the FX series “Atlanta.” Her feature credits include “Deadpool 2” and “Joker.” Stanfield also stars in “Atlanta” with feature credits on “Get Out,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Uncut Gems” and “Knives Out.”

Gathegi’s credits include “Twilight,” “The Blacklist,” and “X-Men: First Class.” Cyler starred in “Power Rangers,” “Me and Earl and the Dyhing Girl” and “I’m Dying Up Here.