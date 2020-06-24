Regal Reopening Plan: Screen Classic Movies Like ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’

In the absence of a steady stream of new releases, Regal Cinemas will reopen its theaters across the country with screenings of classic movies and audience favorites.

Regal Cinemas, one of the nation’s largest theater chains, plans to begin reopening venues on July 10, with theaters limited to 50% capacity — in accordance with social-distancing guidelines.

The lineup announcement comes a few weeks ahead of major studio releases, such as Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” on July 31.

On July 10, Regal will have screenings of “Black Panther,” “Rocky,” “Unforgiven,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Inside Out” and “Jurassic Park.” The Vin Diesel vehicle “Bloodshot,” which originally hit theaters in March, will also be screened, as well as Christopher Nolan’s DC Comics trilogy: “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The Nolan series continues on July 17, with a re-releases of “Inception” and “Interstellar.” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Iron Man,” “Jaws” and the 2017 live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” will also be screened, along with all three entries in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which was first released in theaters in February.

Along with these screenings, Regal plans to practice other safety precautions, such as contactless payment and increased cleaning between screenings. Both employees and customers will be required to wear face masks. Vending machines, drinking fountains, self-service condiment stands, in-theatre dining and other restaurants will not be in operation.