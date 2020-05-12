Reese Witherspoon Boards Netflix Rom-Coms ‘Your Place or Mine’ and ‘The Cactus’

Netflix has signed Reese Witherspoon to star in two upcoming romantic comedies called “Your Place or Mine” and “The Cactus.”

She will also produce the projects through her Hello Sunshine company. Witherspoon has a lengthy feature comedy resume including “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Election,” “This Means War,” “Pleasantville,” “Home Again” and the “Legally Blonde” films.

“Your Place or Mine” centers on two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other volunteers to keep an eye on the friend’s teenage son.

The film is based on an original script from Aline Brosh McKenna, who will be making her feature directorial debut. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will produce the film through Aggregate Films, as part of their first-look deal with Netflix, alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine.

“The Cactus” is based on Sarah Haywood’s bestselling novel of the same name, which was also Witherspoon’s book club pick last June. It focuses on a woman’s unexpected pregnancy at 45 years old, causing her to rethink the structured life she has created for herself. She then goes on an unconventional journey toward love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected.

Witherspoon was most recently seen on Apple’s “The Morning Show” and on Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” The news about the Netflix projects was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.