Reel Suspects, XYZ Join Forces On Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Come True’ (EXLUSIVE)

Reel Suspects has acquired international sales rights to Anthony Scott Burns’s sci-fi thriller “Come True,” an elevated genre film which has been expected to world premiere at a fall festival this year. XYZ is handling U.S. rights on the film, while Raven Banner holds distribution rights in Canada.

Written and Directed by Burns, “Come True” stars Julia Sarah Stone (“The Killing”) and Landon Liboiron (“Truth or

Dare”). Stone stars as Sarah, a rebellious teenager who is tormented by dark dreams and finds shelter at a university sleep study. Hoping this will finally help her to get rid of her nightmares, Sarah unwittingly becomes the channel to a horrifying new discovery.

A Copperheart Entertainment production, “Come True” was produced by Steven Hoban, Mark Smith, and Brent Kawchuck, with the executive producers Vincenzo Natali, Andrea Hatzinikolas, Chris Wallace, Bob Crowe, and Karyn Nolan.

“Some nightmares are best shared, and it is in this spirit that we are thrilled that XYZ and Reel Suspects have taken on ‘Come True,'” said Natali and Hoban.

“Given their history with innovative genre films we believe they are exactly the right partners to unleash

this chilling and mind-bending journey by singularly unique filmmaker, Anthony Scott Burns, into the nexus of technology and human consciousness,” said the pair.

XYZ described Burns as a “true visionary” and said the film has been “devised and executed in a way specifically designed to give (him) complete creative control and freedom we see that pure, unfiltered vision here.”

Reel Suspects’ founder Matteo Lovadina said “Come True” could be described as “elevated genre,” because it boasts a “good script, great production value, mixed up with genre cinematographic language and a talented director at the helm.”

Lovadina said the film will likely appeal to buyers who were lured by “Vanishing Waves” and “Love Eternal,” two other director-driven genre films previously sold by Reel Suspects.

“I am sure that our buyers will love the film and that, when the festival circuit will start again, programmers will be attracted by Anthony’s unique style and storytelling ability,” said Lovadina.

“Come True” was supported by Telefilm Canada, with the backing of the Government of Alberta, Alberta Media Fund.