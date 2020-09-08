Armie Hammer Brings Lily James to Manderley in Netflix’s ‘Rebecca’ Trailer

Armie Hammer brings Lily James to Manderley in the first trailer for “Rebecca,” a modern take on Daphne du Maurier’s classic gothic thriller novel.

The Netflix film, directed by Ben Wheatley, follows a newly married woman (James) as she arrives at the English estate of her wealthy husband Maxim de Winter (Hammer). What begins as a whirlwind romance goes awry after she is haunted by the ghost of his dead first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy is kept alive by the sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

“She was the love of his life,” Mrs. Danvers tells the second Mrs. de Winter in the trailer. “I wonder what she would think of you — taking her husband, using her name.”

Though the film covers multiple genres, Wheatley described “Rebecca” as a love story, first and foremost.

“The idea of du Maurier smuggling a ghost story and a thriller and a betrayal inside a romance story, like a Russian doll, was really good,” the director recently told Empire. “That genre-jumping thing is something I’ve had in my own work, and the connection made sense.”

“Rebecca” has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen, most notably in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 Oscar winning film. That film, starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine, was a critical and commercial hit. It scored 11 Academy Award nominations in total, the most of any contender that year.

The upcoming movie was written by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The cast also includes Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd.

Wheatley’s credits include the psychological horror film “Kill List,” dystopian thriller “High Rise” and action comedy “Free Fire.” Goldman is best known for writing the screenplays of “Stardust,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and the follow-up “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” along with “Kick-Ass” and “X-Men: First Class.”

“Rebecca” is slated to release on Netflix on Oct. 21.