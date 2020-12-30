Ray Fisher Says He’s Done Working With DC Films President Walter Hamada

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher says he will not work on any film associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada in the wake of WarnerMedia’s investigation into the alleged misconduct on the superhero film set. The announcement appears to effectively end Fisher’s brief tenure as the DC superhero Cyborg after the release of Zack Snyder’s four-hour director’s cut of “Justice League” on HBO Max in 2021.

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher tweeted on Wednesday. “He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

Representatives for Warner Bros. and Fisher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On the evening of Dec. 11, WarnerMedia released a statement saying the “Justice League” investigation was concluded after looking into Fisher’s claims that director Joss Whedon participated in unspecified misconduct on set, and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled the alleged behavior. WarnerMedia said that “remedial action” had been taken, but declined to provide further details when pressed by Variety.

The “Sept. 4th hit-piece” that Fisher referred to was a statement from Warner Bros. that Fisher refused to meet with the third-party investigators, a claim that he denied. The studio’s statement followed a tweet from Fisher in which the actor alleged Hamada “attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns,” a claim the studio denied.

Fisher first made his accusations public in July, and the WarnerMedia investigation began in August. On Twitter, the Cyborg actor shared that the company sent him a statement after the investigation ended, which said “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners.”

“There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found,” he added.

Despite Fisher’s multiple public statements and tweets regarding the investigation and “Justice League,” he’s declined to state specific details about his allegations.

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in “Justice League” and her two standalone films, told Variety that she was interviewed as part of WarnerMedia’s investigation.

“I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,” she said on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast. She added that didn’t know what the “remedial action” that was taken entailed, adding “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”