Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon of ‘Abusive, Unprofessional’ Behavior on ‘Justice League’ Set

Actor Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League,” in a tweet that quickly went viral on Wednesday.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Whedon — the director of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster superhero movies “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” — took over directing duties for extensive additional photography on the DC comics adaptation from Zack Snyder, after Snyder left the project due to a death in his family. Fisher played the cybernetic superhero Cyborg in the film, alongside Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Ezra Miller’s the Flash.

The resulting film received mixed-to-negative reviews and grossed a disappointing $657.9 million worldwide; more importantly, the tonal mix of Snyder and Whedon’s sensibilities led many fans to see the film as a compromised version of Snyder’s real vision for the film. That led to a years-long grassroots fan campaign to “release the Snyder cut” of “Justice League.” Snyder ultimately announced in May that his cut of the film will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

Fisher hinted at friction with Whedon earlier this week, when he tweeted a clip from the “Justice League” panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con in which he praised the filmmaker as “a great guy” and that Snyder “picked a good person to come in and clean-up — and finish up for him.”

“I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” Fisher tweeted.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Whedon and a representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More to come…