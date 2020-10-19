Range Media Partners Hires Two in Motion Picture Lit, Promotes in Business Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Range Media Partners, Pete Micelli’s upstart management firm, has made two new hires in motion picture literature and a promotion in business affairs and TV lit.

The motion picture hires come from the London office of WME. Payne Cowley, who served at the latter as a coordinator in motion pictures, joins Range as a manager under her old boss Rich Cook. Cowley will return to the United States as part of the gig.

Caroline Marques, also a coordinator at WME, has been named executive and producer in motion picture at Range and will remain in London on behalf of the firm — which is comprised of high-profile agents who defected from the big four talent houses only months ago.

“It’s been a joy to watch Payne and Caroline grow and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Range. They have an incredible eye for talent, an insatiable appetite for material and a work ethic that will have us all working for them one day,” Cook said. “Payne will bring tremendous value to our Motion Picture Literary business stateside. As producer and forward-thinking executive for Range, Caroline will work closely with our UK counterparts maximizing opportunities in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Associate Michael Kagan has also been promoted to manager in business development and television literature. He served with Micelli in his former role at Entertainment One, where Kagan helped oversee development, packaging, and strategic partnerships. Kagan started at CAA in motion picture lit and, before that, at UTA.

“Michael has been an invaluable colleague and partner of mine over the last few years,” Micelli said. “He’s as dynamic an executive you’ll find with a keen instinct for both the creative process and business development. I’m thrilled to formally name him a manager and to continue working with him for many years to come.”

Cowley is a graduate of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Producing. Swiss-born Marques went to the University of Pennsylvania. Kagan is an alumnus of Indiana University.