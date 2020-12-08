Emmy Winner Tim Van Patten, ‘The Nun’ Director Corin Hardy Among Slew of New Range Media Partners Clients

Range Media Partners, a new management firm staffed with veteran Hollywood agents, has announced a slew of filmmaker signings.

Tim Van Patten, the Emmy Award-winning director, writer and creator behind shows like “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the recent HBO hit “Perry Mason,” has joined the firm.

Van Patten is joined by Swedish-born Niclas Larsson, an award-winning commercial director and writer who also helmed the whimsical two-part Vogue series “The Magic Diner,” featuring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and Anna Wintour.

Ricky Staub and Dan Walser, the creative team behind “Concrete Cowboy,” are also on board. The official TIFF selection stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, and was purchased by Netflix following its festival premiere. The pair operate through their production company Neighborhood Films, which counts an apprenticeship program that recruits the formerly incarcerated to help them develop a versatile skill set that they can parlay into future opportunities.

Also on deck is Corin Hardy, an award-winning director, illustrator, sculptor and writer whose credits include “The Hallow,” “The Nun” and “Gangs of London.”

Rounding out the new signings is Cédric Jimenez, an international heavyweight behind films like “The Connection” and “The Man With the Iron Heart.” His upcoming feature “Stronghold” will premiere this Christmas on Netflix.

Van Patten continues to be repped by CAA. Larsson is repped by UTA, attorney Warren Dern, and commercial agent MJZ. Hardy is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Jimenez is repped WME; and Film Talents. Staub and Walser are each repped by WME and Cuffe Owens.