AFI Fest to Open With Rachel Brosnahan Drama ‘I’m Your Woman’

Rachel Brosnahan’s crime drama “I’m Your Woman” will open AFI Fest, which is going virtual for its 34th edition on Oct. 15-22.

The festival, an early stop on the awards season circuit, announced a month ago that it had opted to forgo physical events. The full lineup and schedule will be unveiled in October.

Directed by Julia Hart and written by Hart and Jordan Horowitz, “I’m Your Woman” is set during the 1970s and follows a woman who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his business partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey. The movie also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, James McMenamin, Marceline Hugot, Frankie Faison and Bill Heck. Horowitz and Brosnahan produced the film, which Amazon Studios is distributing.

“Now more than ever it is important for film festivals to create a platform for audiences to discover great films, and ‘I’m Your Woman’ is cinematic storytelling at its best,” said AFI Festivals director Michael Lumpkin. “With a captivating and complex narrative of a woman on the run, director and writer Julia Hart takes us on unexpected journey that speaks directly to the current state of our world and the real meaning of friendship, love and family.”

The 2019 AFI Fest opened with “Queen & Slim,” directed by AFI alumna and two-time Grammy winner Melina Matsoukas, and closed with Netflix’s “Marriage Story,” a late replacement after Apple pulled “The Banker” out of the festival. The 2018 AFI Fest launched with legal drama “On the Basis of Sex,” starring Felicity Jones as a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and wrapped with “Mary Queen of Scots.”