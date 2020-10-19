Rachel Brosnahan’s ‘I’m Your Woman’ Gets Encore Presentation at AFI Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Brosnahan fans can rejoice because “I’m Your Woman” is getting a repeat screening as part of the 2020 AFI Fest.

The ’70s crime drama, from writer-director Julia Hart, will screen again on Oct. 22 after much demand. “I’m Your Woman” served as the film festival’s opening night selection on Oct. 15. The 2020 edition of the festival, sponsored by Audi, is being held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a conversation about the film with stars Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene and co-writer and producer Jordan Horowitz, Hart gushed about having her film debut during the fest.

“I’ve been an L.A. resident for 13 years now, and it is my adopted home,” Hart began. “I love it here so much — both of my babies were born here, I became a writer and a director here, it’s a very special place to me.”

“AFI Fest is such an important staple in the Los Angeles film community,” she continued. “I’ve been going to it for years and this is my first time having a movie be a part of it, so that the first time I have a movie in AFI Fest is for opening night, it’s just a dream.”

Brosnahan seconded the sentiment, joining the virtual conversation from New York. “I’ve been in New York for the last 13 years, so I’ve always looked through the looking glass at AFI and all the amazing films and filmmakers that have come out of this festival. I’m pinching myself here alone and my Zoom is very weird, but very, very special. I’m just so grateful to gotten the opportunity to work with this incredible team, and to have this movie here we are so excited.”

The Golden Globe and Emmy winner also served as a producer on the film, which follows a woman named Jean who is forced to go on the run when her crime boss husband betrays his partners. The story follows Jean as she and her baby navigate their way through the dangerous journey, with the help of new friends like Cal (Kene) and Teri (Blake), on the way to discovering how fierce she truly is.

Passes and tickets for the encore screening are now available at FEST.AFI.com. AFI Fest will close with the world premiere of Errol Morris’ “My Psychedelic Love Story” and the complete program includes 125 titles, of which 53% are directed by women, 39% are directed by BIPOC and 17% are directed by members of the LBGTQ+ community.