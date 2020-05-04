‘A Quiet Place’ Writers Team With Sam Raimi and Sony on Sci-Fi Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures has landed an untitled sci-fi thriller with “A Quiet Place” scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods set to write, direct and produce their original script.

The duo will produce under their newly formed Beck/Woods banner along with Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi, who will produce for Raimi Productions along with Debbie Liebling. The film marks a reunion for Beck and Woods with Raimi, as the two recently wrote and directed one episode of Raimi’s Quibi series “50 States of Fright.”

Plot details for the original story are being kept under wraps.

“Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods,” said Raimi. “They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story. I am honored to once again be joining forces with our partners at Sony Pictures. We have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we can’t wait to share with the world.”

“After ‘A Quiet Place’ we knew we had a responsibility to reinvest back into the ecosystem of original ideas,” said Beck and Woods. “We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories. Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town. Sam Raimi is not only one of our heroes, but one of the only filmmakers to successfully master both independent film and the studio blockbuster. We can’t imagine a more perfect mentor to help us transition into big studio filmmaking.”

This is the third film that Raimi Productions has sold to the studio in the past year. The last film that Raimi Productions produced was Alexandre Aja’s “Crawl” for Paramount.

Beck and Woods burst onto the scene in 2018 with their original screenplay (with director John Krasinski) for Paramount’s “A Quiet Place,” a critical and commercial success that grossed $340 million worldwide. The duo’s latest film release was last year’s thriller “Haunt,” which they wrote and directed.

Beck and Woods are represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Manatt, Phelps & Phillip.

Raimi is repped by CAA.