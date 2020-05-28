‘Quiet Place’ Producers and ‘Robopocalypse’ Author Team on Sci-Fi Spec for Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Pictures has landed Daniel H. Wilson’s spec script “The Blue Afternoon That Lasted Forever” from “A Quiet Place” producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

Form and Fuller will produce under their Fully Formed Entertainment banner, which signed a first-look deal at Paramount last summer.

Wilson adapted from his own short story, which follows a single dad and NASA physicist who discovers a black hole that will strike earth in a matter of days. The problem is that no one, including his colleagues at NASA, believes him. The one person that trusts him is his 10-year-old daughter, but that bond is now being threatened by a different force. Eric finds himself trying to save both his relationship with Marie and a populace unwilling to heed his warnings of the impending disaster.

Several bidders were chasing the spec, including Amblin, J.J. Abrams, Sony and MGM, before Paramount eventually landed it.

After forming the company last year, Form and Fuller have been active in building up their slate (in addition to working on the “A Quiet Place” franchise they are producing with former partner Michael Bay). They most recently acquired the script “Haunted Girl” as well as “Night Nurse” for Paramount. They are also busy on the TV front, producing the third season of “Jack Ryan” at Amazon.

Wilson wrote The New York Times bestseller “Robopocalypse,” which Amblin has been developing as a movie for some time. His latest novel is an authorized sequel to Michael Crichton’s classic “The Andromeda Strain,” called “The Andromeda Evolution.”

Wilson is repped by Michael Prevett and Brad Mendelsohn at Circle of Confusion, and Fully Formed is repped WME.