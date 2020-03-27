×

Film New Roundup: Animated Movie ‘The Queen’s Corgi’ Fetches North American Distribution

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Charades

In today’s film news roundup, “The Queen’s Corgi” finds a home, the Overlook Film Festival is postponed and the California Film Commission adjusts its tax credit rules due to the coronavirus.

ACQUISITION

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the animated family comedy feature “The Queen’s Corgi,” and plans to make it available on DVD and to rent and own on digital platforms on April 21.

“The Queen’s Corgi” centers on the monarch’s favorite dog, Rex, who lives a life of luxury in Buckingham Palace before he gets lost from the palace and winds up in a London dog’s home surrounded by tough strays.

Directed by Vincent Kesteloot and Ben Stassen, “The Queen’s Corgi” features the voices of Leo Barakat as Rex, Jo Wyatt and Dino Andrade. The script was written by Rob Sprackling and Johnny Smith and produced by Stassen.

Caleb Ward, director of acquisitions for Freestyle Digital Media, negotiated the deal with Alejandro Leda of Ledafilms Entertainment Group.

FILM FESTIVAL 

The Overlook Film Festival has postponed the horror-themed event in New Orleans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we were hoping to celebrate and share our love for all things horror together this May, we all need to do our part of slowing down community spread of the virus,” the festival team said Friday. “We’ve been working nonstop to create a variety of memorable events and screenings, but health has to come first. As a community-driven summer camp for horror fans, the safety and well-being of our guests, filmmakers, artists, industry, fans and team are the most important part of our annual gathering.”

The team made the announcement Friday and it was closely monitoring all developments in order to determine when it will be feasible and responsible to hold the event this calendar year, adding, “During this delay, we are continuing to actively evaluate submissions for all film and live programming so that we can put on the best possible fest as soon as we can.”

CREDITS

The California Film Commission has announced that recipients of tax credit allocations will be able to get an extension of the timeline requirements.

“The impact of Covid-19 on tax credit productions is considered a force majeure situation,” the commission said Friday. “Approved tax credit applicants impacted by the pandemic in a way that affects their ability to satisfy timeline requirements are eligible to submit a force majeure request.”

The program, which covers up to 25% of production costs, generally requires recipients to start production within 180 days of receiving the allocation.

“When authorities declare resumption of non-essential activities, the CFC will issue a notice for tax credit productions to assess their timelines and contact the CFC within four weeks.” the commission said. “If approved productions fail to contact the CFC within that four-week period, the CFC will assume the production is not moving forward and will remove project from the queue.”

Recent feature productions receiving allocations include Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” Warner Bros.’ remake of “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rescue Rangers” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” TV shows named in December included “The Dropout” (Searchlight TV), “Grease” (Paramount), “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Endeavor Content) starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, and an untitled Showtime Lakers project from executive producer Adam McKay.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Animated Movie 'The Queen's Corgi' Fetches

    Film New Roundup: Animated Movie 'The Queen's Corgi' Fetches North American Distribution

    In today’s film news roundup, “The Queen’s Corgi” finds a home, the Overlook Film Festival is postponed and the California Film Commission adjusts its tax credit rules due to the coronavirus. ACQUISITION Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the animated family comedy feature “The Queen’s Corgi,” and plans to make it available on DVD and to [...]

  • APA Logo

    APA Sets Salary Cuts and Furloughs in Wake of Covid-19 Pandemic

    Following in the steps of several agencies dealing with the coronavirus, APA has informed all offices of upcoming salary cuts along with possible suspensions and furloughs for employees due to the pandemic’s economic effect on the industry. APA board of directors will make the largest financial sacrifice. The move has been made to avoid layoffs [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    DGA, SAG-AFTRA, WGA Scramble to Keep Residuals Flowing During Coronavirus Pandemic

    Hollywood’s creative guilds have been working overtime to keep residual checks going out to members during the coronavirus crisis. Even though most of the staff members of the Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America West have been working remotely, the guilds have stepped up efforts to maintain the flow of [...]

  • Hannah Marks, Dylan Sprouse. Hannah Marks,

    How a Bart Simpson T-Shirt Delayed Dylan Sprouse’s Movie ‘Banana Split’

    Long before the release of “Booksmart,” actress Hannah Marks set out to make a movie that would be the female bookend to “Superbad.” She started writing the script eight years ago, at 18, based on a real-life story about how, in high school, she befriended the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Many drafts followed for “Banana [...]

  • Ryan Reynolds'6 Underground' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Star in 'Dragon's Lair' Film Adaptation for Netflix

    Ryan Reynolds is in talks to star in and produce a live-action feature adaptation of the ’80s arcade game “Dragon’s Lair” for Netflix. Roy Lee will produce through his Vertigo Entertainment with Trevor Engelson of Underground Films. Don Bluth, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are also producing. Reynolds will produce through his Maximum Effort production [...]

  • The Decline (Jusqu'au Declin)

    'The Decline': Film Review

    Escaping human society is one thing, human nature quite another in “The Decline.” The Canadian thriller, available exclusively through Netflix, offers a modicum of timeliness for U.S. viewers who’ve coped with the coronavirus crisis by patronizing gun stores en masse: A first feature for director Patrice Laliberté and several of his principal collaborators, “The Decline” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad