Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx to Executive Produce ‘Mahalia!,’ Starring Jill Scott

Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx have teamed up to executive produce a new film about the life of civil rights activist and gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, starring Jill Scott.

Shakim Compere and Holly Carter will also executive produce “Mahalia!.”

“This is such an incredibly important story to tell and we’re thrilled to work with Jamie on the project,” Latifah said in a statement. “Shakim and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our ‘Clark Sisters’ producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia’s inspiring journey to becoming the queen of Gospel music.”

The film, based on Darlene Donloe’s bigraphy “Mahalia Jackson,” will tell the true story of the artist and her entertainment career — with career highlights like becoming the first gospel artist to sing at Carnegie Hall — as well as her behind-the-scenes political and social work alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy. The screenplay was written by Richard Hocutt, Mark Gould and Tricia Woodgett. Hocutt and Woodgettwill also produce the film, after bringing project to Carter.

The team behind “Mahalia!” has also secured the rights to use Jackson’s entire musical catalog in the film, including “How I Got Over,” “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and “Amazing Grace.”

“I am beyond grateful to partner with Latifah and Shakim again and equally excited that Jamie has joined the team. Much like ‘The Clark Sisters,’ ‘Mahalia!’ is another epic story of faith that is driven by powerful and uplifting music,” Carter said in a statement.

Of booking three-time Grammy Award-winner Scott to play Jackson, Carter added. “I believe Ms. Scott was a godsend and will be absolute perfection in the lead role.”

Scott’s filmography includes “Why Did I Get Married,” “Get On Up,” BET’s “The First Wives Club” and HBO’s “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.”

Lifetime also has a project saluting the legendary singer in the works. The biopic “Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story” will star “Orange is the New Black” actress Danielle Brooks and is part of a deal the network made with journalist Robin Roberts for four new movies.

