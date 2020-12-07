Queen Latifah to Star in Netflix Thriller ‘End of the Road’

Queen Latifah is set to star in the Netflix movie “End of the Road.” She will also executive produce the film, which will be directed by Millicent Shelton.

The thriller centers on the recently widowed Brenda, who drives her family cross-country to start a new life after losing her job. While isolated in the desert in New Mexico, the family must learn to fight back when they become targeted by a mysterious killer.

David Loughery, whose credits include “The Intruder” and “Obsessed,” is writing the script based on an original screenplay by Christopher Moore.

Producers for “End of the Road” include Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Entertainment, Mark Burg for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan. Along with Latifah, Shakim Compere is executive producing for Flavor Unit Entertainment.

Shelton has directed episodes of numerous popular TV shows, including “P-Valley,” “Insecure,” “Black-ish,” “The Walking Dead” and “30 Rock.” She began her career directing music videos for artists like Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah and Salt-n-Pepa before tackling comedies and dramas on the small screen. “End of the Road” will be her feature film directorial debut.

Latifah recently worked with Netflix on Ryan Murphy’s mini-series “Hollywood.” She portrayed Hattie McDaniel in the Emmy-nominated drama — starring David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott and Patti LuPone — set in the golden age of entertainment.

Her numerous film credits include the road trip comedy “Girls Trip,” the musical “Hairspray” and the upcoming movie “Hustle,” which also stars Adam Sandler. Latifah received an Oscar nomination in 2002 for her portrayal of Mama in the movie adaptation of “Chicago.”