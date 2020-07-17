‘Pursuit of Happyness,’ ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Bloodshot’ Set to Open China Cinemas

“The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Dolittle” and “Bloodshot” are the first confirmed foreign films to hit Chinese cinemas next week as a portion of venues in low-risk regions reopen starting Monday.

China’s cinemas have been closed for longer than any other country’s, having stayed dark — despite a brief attempt to reopen in March — since the lunar new year holiday in late January.

“Happyness” will be the first of the Hollywood titles to screen, starting from day one of reopenings on July 20. The 2006 biographical drama starring Will Smith appears to have had a short run in China back in 2008, grossing just $848,000.

Chinese audiences typically gravitate towards emotional but ultimately feel-good titles, so distributors are likely hoping it will tap into viewers who recently enjoyed Oscar-winning “Green Book” enough to shoot it to a gross $71 million in China last year — just a few million shy of its $85 million U.S. run.

“Dolittle” and “Bloodshot” are set to debut July 24, kicking off cinemas’ first opening weekend back in business.

Universal’s Robert Downey Jr.-starring “Dolittle” was supposed to screen Feb. 21 in China, but was indefinitely pushed back due to COVID-19 as cinemas shut.

Superhero film “Bloodshot” was released March 13 Stateside. Its China release could give it a shot at profitability. Made on a reported $45 million budget, it grossed just $29 million globally — $10 million of which was earned in the U.S. Headliner Vin Diesel has a large fan base in China, thanks to his “Fast & Furious” franchise appearances.

Other films confirmed to screen in newly reopened cinemas Monday include three Chinese titles: “A First Farewell,” a well-received arthouse title set in China’s Xinjiang region that screened as part of last year’s Generation Kplus selection at Berlin; a 3D documentary about traditional Chinese culture first aired in 2017 called “Bright Torch”; and crime thriller “Sheep Without a Shepherd,” which first debuted last December, was trotted out again in March when a portion of cinemas briefly attempted to reopen, and will now be on its third theatrical run.