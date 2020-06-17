Picturehouse to Reopen Theaters With Eva Green Drama ‘Proxima’

Picturehouse Entertainment will kick off the reopening of U.K. cinemas with the theatrical release of Alice Winocour’s “Proxima” from July 10.

Cinemas across the U.K. closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas are confirmed to reopen from July 10, subject to government guidelines.

“Proxima” opened this year’s Glasgow Film Festival on Feb. 26, after playing 2019 festivals such as TIFF and San Sebastian, where it won awards, and Macau. Lead Eva Green was nominated for best actress at the Cesars in France.

“After an extremely challenging few months for everyone, we’re thrilled to be bringing back independent cinema to the big screen with a beautiful and truly cinematic new film by a director I greatly admire, Alice Winocour,” said Clare Binns, joint managing director of Picturehouse Entertainment.

“A safe environment is the priority for cinemas right now and we have every confidence that all cinemas will have everything in place to follow government guidelines and ensure that the cinema-going experience is as safe and enjoyable as it can possibly be. We’re excited to welcome audiences to fall in love with this wonderful film.”

Green stars as the only woman in an arduous astronaut training program at the European Space Agency in Cologne. The cast also includes Matt Dillon (“Factotum”), Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”), Aleksey Fateev (“Loveless”) and newcomer Zélie Boulant. It features a score by Oscar-winner Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Winocour’s first feature, “Augustine,” played in the Critics’ Week at Cannes and was nominated for two Cesars.