Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Helmet, Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ Camera Among Hollywood Items Up for Auction

A treasure trove of Hollywood memorabilia is going up for auction next month including the helmet Tom Cruise wore in 1986’s “Top Gun” playing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the cars Leonardo Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt drove as Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the camera Alfred Hitchcock used during filming of 1958’s “Vertigo.”

Los Angeles- and London-based Prop Store will auction off more than 850 items during a live auction on August 26 and 27. Prices range from $100 to $500,000.

Prop Store was founded in 1998 by noted collector and archivist Stephen Lane goring into an operation boasting over 25,000 combined square feet of archived props and costumes. Los Angeles-based COO Brandon Alinger heads the U.S. operation, where he has worked for 13 years. He’s an expert in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises having traveled to Tunisia as a teenager to visit filming locations used in the movies and discovering original pieces of the set left there two decades earlier.

See a sampling of items and their prices below:

Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo Camera Courtesy of the Prop Store

VERTIGO (1958): Alfred Hitchcock’s Vista Vision Motion Picture Camera Serial No. MVV-6 ($50,000 – $70,000)

ROCKY (1976): Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) Boxing Gloves ($12,000 – $16,000)

THE OUTLAW JOSEY WALES (1976): Josey Wales’ (Clint Eastwood) Screen-Matched Blank-Firing Hero Colt Walker-Style Revolver ($40,000 – $60,000)

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977): 1977/1978 Darth Vader Promotional Costume with Poster-Matched Helmet ($150,000 – $250,000)

ALIEN (1979): 11-Foot Nostromo Principal Filming Model Miniature ($300,000 – $500,000)

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (1981): Raven Bar & Well of Souls Staff of Ra Headpiece ($100,000 – $150,000)

TOP GUN (1986): Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) Fighter Pilot Helmet ($50,000 – $70,000)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989): Egon Spengler’s (Harold Ramis) Ghostbusters Uniform Patch ($1,500 – $2,500)

THELMA & LOUISE (1991): Louise’s (Susan Sarandon) Jacket ($2,000 – $3,000)

STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002): Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Dueling Lightsaber Hilt ($25,000 – $35,000)

ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY (2004): Ron Burgundy’s (Will Ferrell) Blue Suit ($3,000 – $5,000)

THE HUNGER GAMES (2012): Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) Arena Costume ($8,000 – $10,000)

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD (2019): Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) Yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville ($45,000 – $55,000) and Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) Blue Karmann Ghia ($20,000 – $30,000)