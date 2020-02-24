×

Projeto Paradiso Fights for Brazilian Film Industry

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Clarisse-Goulart
CREDIT: Projeto Paradiso

BERLIN — Having slowed incentives to a near halt this year, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s government looks set to decimate film funding in 2020. Brazil’s industry is bracing – and fighting back.

On Sunday, at Berlin, Projeto Paradiso, a philanthropic organization, announced a Sao Paulo Forum, New Business Models for a New Audiovisual Era, and that it was backing the participation of Brazil’s Clarisse Goulart, from Rio de Janeiro’s Conspiraçao Filmes, at Less is More, a European program coaching development executives.

Projeto Paradiso, is also supporting the attendance at Berlin of filmmakers behind 11 selected movies or projects from “All the Dead Ones’” Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutta downwards.

Project Paradise will never have anywhere near the budget of Brazil’s massive Audiovisual Sector Fund, whose very existence is now challenged by Bolsonaro. But it is investing in the industry precisely where money goes furthest – development and distribution – and targets what the burgeoning content industry prizes most: New talent.

Founded in March 2019 by Olga Rabinovich, the non-profit Projeto Paradiso has already sent Brazilian talent to Germany (Next Wave, DFFB), Colombia (BAM), Cuba (EICTV), the U.S. (Stony Brook University), Slovakia (Pop Up Residency), France (Biarritz BAL-LAB), Italy (Torino Film Lab, Biennale College of Venice), Luxembourg (EAVE), Mexico (Cine Qua Non Lab, Locarno Industry Morelia).

Popular on Variety

Its Sao Paulo Forum will debate “new financing opportunities, public funding or the lack thereof, private funds, philanthropy and non-profits, spectator-based support, disruption and entrepreneurship, servicing vs IP, streamers and the hate-love relationship cinema has with them,” said Josephine Bourgois, executive director of the Olga Rabinovich Institute. Johanna Koljonen, author of the Göteborg Festival’s Nostradamus Report, will attend the first night.

Projeto Paradise is already building critical mass in a new knowledge economy, and associated with exciting new talent. “Shine Your Eyes,” the first fiction film by Matías Marini, who was “key to the creation of Projeto Paradiso, especially on the international front,” said Bourgois, hit Berlin as one of the buzziest Brazilian movies in Panorama.

There’s good word of mouth too on melodrama/road-movie “Campo Amor Rocha, written by Yuri Peixoto, just 22, and a recipient of Incubator Paraiso funding, and to be directed by Nina Kipko, A.D. to Karim Aïnouz on “Invisible Life,” and a tutor at Fortaleza’s CENA 15 Screenwriting LAB, set up by Aïnouz, Sérgio Machado and Marcelo Gomes. Such new blood may be lifeblood for Brazil in the future.

More Film

  • Clarisse-Goulart

    Projeto Paradiso Fights for Brazilian Film Industry

    BERLIN — Having slowed incentives to a near halt this year, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s government looks set to decimate film funding in 2020. Brazil’s industry is bracing – and fighting back. On Sunday, at Berlin, Projeto Paradiso, a philanthropic organization, announced a Sao Paulo Forum, New Business Models for a New Audiovisual Era, and [...]

  • The Journey

    Saudi Animation Feature 'The Journey' Secures Distribution in MENA and Japan

    Animation feature “The Journey,” co-produced by Saudi animation studios Manga Productions and Japan’s Toei Animation, has struck a deal with Dubai-based exhibitor Vox Cinemas for theatrical distribution across the Middle East and North Africa. Manga has also announced that the toon epic based on Saudi folklore and directed by Japan’s Shizuno Kobun (“Godzilla: City on the [...]

  • The Suspended Mourning

    Berlin: Hernan Caffiero Sets Up Two Series About Victims of Police Violence as Chilean Industry Protests Brutality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inspired by the victims of violent crackdowns by Chilean police, filmmaker Hernán Caffiero is looking to tell their story. Caffiero is currently developing two series about human rights crimes and the effects of police brutality in Chile, one a four-part documentary, the other a follow-up to his Intl. Emmy-winning “The Suspended Mourning,” a dramatized collection [...]

  • MARE

    Andrea Štaka on Berlin Panorama Player ‘Mare’

    Andrea Štaka, who won a Locarno Golden Leopard in 2006 with “Faulein,” unveils her latest film “Mare” in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlin Festival. Telling the story of a middle age mom, Marija Škaričić (“The Priest’s Children”) and Goran Navojec (“All the Best”) were cast to tell the story of a family in [...]

  • Lost Illusions

    France's Curiosa Films, Wild Bunch Germany Team on 'Charlotte' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Olivier Delbosc’s Paris-based company Curiosa Films is partnering with Wild Bunch Germany on “Charlotte,” a WWII-set film about the short and prolific life of the German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, who died in Auschwitz in 1943 at the age of 26. “Charlotte” will be directed by Gilles Bourdos. His film “Renoir” played in Un Certain Regard [...]

  • Apulia Studios

    New Italian Studio Complex Planned For 2021 in Southern Apulia Region (EXCLUSIVE)

    Plans are under way for an ambitious new Italian studio complex comprising nine soundstages and two water tanks to be soon built in the Southern Italian region of Apulia. The Apulia Studios, as the planned facilities are known, are being launched by Italian entrepreneur Antonio Albanese with two former Apulia Film Commission executives, Silvio Maselli and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad