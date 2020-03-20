×

Producers Guild Postpones Produced By Conference Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Dave McNary

Producers Guild of America PGA
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Producers Guild of America

The Producers Guild ​of America has postponed its 12th annual Produced By Conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trade group represents more than 8,000 producers of film, television and new media content. The event had been scheduled to take place on June 6 and June 7 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

“The Producers Guild of America is built on the notion of bringing people together through film, television and new media,” the PGA said in a statement on Friday. “It also serves to protect the interests of all members of the producing team. In an effort to follow the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), ​the ​PGA is taking ​all necessary precautions and will postpone the 12th annual Produced By Conference scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Los Angeles to a later date.”

“The health and well-being of our members and event participants is our paramount ​concern. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Fox Studios, speakers, conference chairs, sponsors, organizers and volunteers who make ​this annual event ​possible, and we look forward to ​working together in the coming months. The Guild remains committed to continuing the conversation on topics most important to producers and will have an update to share soon on new ways we ​can further these connections ​during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

The PGA’s 11th annual conference took place last June at Warner Bros. Speakers included Ava DuVernay, Toby Emmerich, Peter Roth, Cindy Holland, Michael B. Jordan, Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

  Producers Guild of America PGA

