Producers Guild of America Re-Elects Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher

The Producers Guild of America has re-elected presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher.

Berman and Fisher will serve a two-year term, continuing their run as the first time two women have served as president in PGA’s history. The pair were elected in 2018 when they ran unopposed.

Prior to her appointment, Berman served on the PGA’s national board of directors and the guild’s Producers Council Board of Delegates. She is also the chairman and CEO of production studio Jackal Group. Prior to that, she was named president of Paramount Pictures in 2005.

Fisher is currently the co-head of Red Wagon Entertainment. Previously, she was vice chairman of Sony’s Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group.

Also named in the PGA’s most recent election is Jon Kilik and Lauren Shuler Donner, who will both serve as VP of motion pictures. Mike Farah and Gene Stein will both serve as VP of television. Megan Mascena Gaspar will serve as treasurer.

The Producers Council Board of Delegates now includes Beth Fraikorn, Jon Glickman, Gary Goetzman, Courtney Kemp, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Dan Lin, John Melfi, Mimi Valdés and Pam Veasey.

Bianca Ahmadi, James P. Axiotis, J Baker, Joel Dobzewitz, Lynn Hylden, Megan Jordan, Paulette Lifton and Jillian Stein have been elected to the AP Council Board of Delegates.

The New Media Council Board of Delegates are Gary Bryman, Marc Hustvedt, Iris Ichishita, Rhoades Rader, Lynn Kestin Sessler, Tanya Leal Soto, Christina Lee Storm, Brittany Machado, Ben Proudfoot, Tiffany Webber and Jay Williams.

For PGA East, Donna Gigliotti will serve as chair, while David Hinojosa and Mimi Valdés will serve as co-vice chairs. Anne Carey will assume the role of financial officer. PGA East’s members-at-large include Julie Anderson, Candi Carter, Anthony Katagas, Tonya Lewis Lee, Chris Licht and Justin Wilkes. Jeremiah Bennett has been elected to PGA Atlanta Chapter Chair.

Katy Garrity will serve as chair for PGA Capital, with Christopher Coccaro and Mark Finkelpearl as co-vice chairs. Its members-at-large are Evan Marshall and Tia Smith.