Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Final Negotiations to Join ‘Matrix 4’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking the red pill.

The actress and international beauty icon is in final talks to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga, the Wachowski’s game-changing action franchise, insiders close to negotiations said.

The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. She’ll join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about her prospective character are currently under wraps.

The “Matrix 4” cast has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin Imminently in Northern California.

Chopra Jonas is a National Film Award winner with more than 60 films to her credit. Her U.S. television debut was on the ABC drama “Quantico,” which ran for three season. Chopra Jonas made history as the first Indian-born actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series and won a People’s Choice award for this role in 2016. She was featured on the cover of TIME magazine’s coveted TIME 100 issue in 2016, named as one of the “Most Influential People” in the world, and recognized as one of Forbes Most Powerful Women.

Chopra runs her own production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which is headquartered in Mumba. Anjula Acharia, and is represented by UTA’s Chris Hart and Jason Heyman, and Grubman Shire.

More to come …