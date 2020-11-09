Vanessa Hudgens Plays Triple Roles in ‘Princess Switch 2: Switched Again’ Trailer

Vanessa Hudgens is a triple threat in the new trailer for Netflix’s “The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again,” set to premiere on Nov. 19.

In “The Princess Switch” sequel, Hudgens will not only reprise her lead roles of Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, but also portray a third doppelganger, Margaret’s cousin Fiona. When Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro, she also finds trouble in her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Kevin. Princess Stacy of Belgravia comes to the rescue, stepping in to help save the Duchess’ relationship.

“After I read it I thought, ‘Ooh man, this is going to be a lot of work,'” Hudgens told Entertainment Weekly. “Three of me? Me, myself, and I! I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so. I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be.”

Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar will also return as the film’s love interests Edward and Kevin, respectively. Hudgens will headline her third holiday film on the streaming platform, following last year’s “The Knight Before Christmas” and the original “Princess Switch” in 2018.

Netflix has also announced a third movie in the franchise that will be produced in Scotland later this year. The third installment is set to premiere in 2021.

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again” joins Netflix’s fresh slate of holiday films, including “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” “Holidate,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” and “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” among others.

The film is directed by Mike Rohl and written by Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger. Along with Hudgens, Brad Krevoy and Steven R. McGlothen produced.