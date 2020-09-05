‘The Princess Bride’ Cast Reunites for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser

The cast of Rob Reiner’s 1987 film “The Princess Bride” is reuniting for a virtual script reading and fundraiser benefitting the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Reiner, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal will read the script on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by a Q&A with the cast hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt. A donation is required to attend the virtual event, though there is no minimum amount listed.

With Wisconsin being a vital swing state in the upcoming presidential election, donations “will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” according to the event’s website.

Elwes, who portrayed Westley in the film, tweeted out the event on Friday along with the hashtag #DumpTrumperdinck, comparing President Trump to the movie’s villain, Prince Humperdinck.

#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck https://t.co/NTXPMpRiLk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz responded to Elwes’ tweet with his twist on one of the film’s most famous quotes, making it clear that he does not agree with the politicization of the movie.

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering,” Cruz wrote above a screenshot of a tweet from Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every ‘Princess Bride’ fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.”

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020

Elwes then quote-tweeted Cruz’s reaction, saying to him “If you only left the fire swamp you cold join us,” once again referencing the film and using the hashtag #Dumptrumperdinck.

.@tedcruz if you only left the fire swamp you could join us. #dumptrumperdinck https://t.co/TelBc2QT9G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 5, 2020

The news was first reported by Deadline.