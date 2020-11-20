Fifth ‘Predator’ Movie in Development With ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Director

Disney’s 20th Century Studios is developing a fifth “Predator” movie with “10 Cloverfield Lane” director Dan Trachtenberg.

Patrick Aison, whose television credits include the series “Kingdom,” “Jack Ryan” and “Treadstone,” has been hired to write the script.

The four “Predator” movies earned $443 million worldwide, with John Davis producing each. The original “Predator” was released in 1987 and directed by John McTiernan. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura starred as commandos attempting to rescue hostages while being stalked in a jungle in Central America by a fearsome extraterrestrial, played by Kevin Peter Hall.

Stephen Hopkins directed 1990’s “Predator 2.” Danny Glover, Ruben Blades, Gary Busey, María Conchita Alonso and Bill Paxton starred along with Hall, who reprised the title role of the Predator in a story set a decade after the events of the first film. The Predator character also headlined Fox’s 2004 crossover film “Alien vs. Predator” and the 2007 sequel “Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.”

“Predators,” the 2010 installment, centered on a group of mercenaries and murderers being kidnapped and transported to an alien game preserve jungle planet to fight off Super Predators. Nimród Antal directed with Adrien Brody, Topher Grace, Alice Braga, Walton Goggins and Laurence Fishburne starring.

The fourth film, “The Predator,” was released in 2018 and directed by Shane Black, who was one of the commandos in the 1987 original. Black directed from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker about a group of soldiers and a scientist teaming up to battle an invading pair of Predators. The cast included Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

Trachtenberg made his directorial debut with the 2016 sci-fi thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane,” which earned him a Directors Guild of America nomination for best first-time director on a feature. Trachtenberg is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview. Aison is repped by ICM Partners and Circle of Confusion. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.