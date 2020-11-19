Polish Oscar Entry ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’ Bought for North America

Kino Lorber has acquired the North American rights to Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert’s drama “Never Gonna Snow Again,” Poland’s Academy Awards entry.

“Never Gonna Snow Again” follows a Russian masseur — played by Alec Utgoff of “Stranger Things” — who enriches the lives of the rich, unfulfilled residents living in a walled-off community. Kino Lorber will release the pic in spring 2021.

“After last year’s moody but mildly received English-language diversion ‘The Other Lamb,’ prolific Polish auteur Malgorzata Szumowska returns to home turf in this Venice competition entry, and the result is her most compelling and hauntingly realized film to date,” Guy Lodge wrote in his review for Variety.

Szumowska directed, produced and co-wrote alongside Englert, who co-directed, co-wrote, produced and served as cinematographer. Mariusz Włodarski, Viola Fügen, Agnieszka Wasiak and Michael Weber also produced the Lava Films and Match Factory production, which was co-produced by Kino Świat, Bayerischer Rundfunk/Arte, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Di Factory and supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film und Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF and the German-Polish Film Fund.

“Never Gonna Snow Again” premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Award. It also played at BFI London Film Festival, Seville, Minsk Camerimage and Bergen.

“Like the forsaken souls who find solace in Zhenia’s magical touch, we believe Malgorzata and Michal’s miraculous film will magically touch audiences seeking comfort and uplift in our own present state of induced isolation,” Kino Lorber’s Wendy Lidell said.

Lidell and The Match Factory’s Thania Dimitrakopoulou are handling worldwide sales on the film.